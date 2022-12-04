Metaverse, XR, to Web 3.0: Defining the Future of Tech and Business at Immerse Global Summit 2022

Digital Innovators supports the Immerse Global Summit Miami 2022 with representatives from technology and business space like AT&T’s Anthony Bennet, Lenovo’s Jason McGuigan, and META’s Anitha Mercy

NEW YORK – Dec. 3, 2022 – PRLog — Blockchain companies, crypto projects, tech startups, industry experts, and thought leaders in virtual reality, web 3.0, metaverse, artificial intelligence, gaming, marketing, and more will convene at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, Florida for the Immerse Global Summit 2022 that will happen on December 05 – 07, 2022.

Natalia Sokolova, Head of Investor Relations of TKYOLabs Inc. (https://www.tkyolabs.com/) , will attend the upcoming three-day event. Natalia is also serving as the VP of Investor Relations for StrongNode.io. TKYOLabs Inc. is the incubation entity behind StrongNode (https://strongnode.io/) , the Infrastructure- as-a-Service technology company, and Original Gamer Life (https://ogl.gg/) , the gaming community hub, NFT marketplace, and multi-metaverse platform.

Here are some of the featured guest speakers at the event:

Andrew Bennet

, AVP – Mass Market 5G Products, AT&T

Anitha Mercy, Director of Global Automotive, META

Cynthia Maller, Head of 3D Creative Technology, Walmart

David Rhodes, SVP and General Manager, Unity Digital Twins

Heidi Buck, Senior Manager – Spatial Computing, Amazon Web Services

Jason McGuigan, Head of Virtual Reality, Lenovo

Jesus Serrano, Principal Program Manager, Microsoft

Kerry Murphy, CEO and Founder, The Fabricant

Michelle Abbs, CEO and Founder, Web3 Equity

Nico Fara, CEO and Founder, Chief Metaverse Officer

Rika Nakazawa, Group Vice President – Connected Industry and Sustainability, NTT Ltd.

Thaisa Yamamura, Head of Business Development, Sony Electronics

Tony Wang, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-founder, Agora

The three-day event features exhibitions, keynote speeches, workshops, and networking opportunities for all attendees. Some of the topic tracks in the event include discussions on XR or Extended Reality, NFT, metaverse, blockchain, crypto, web 3.0, A.I., business, and technology.

AT&T, Magic Leap, and Qualcomm are platinum sponsors and Meta and Lenovo are gold sponsors of the event. Silver sponsors of the event include Aequilibrium, AMPD, Departure Lounge, Exploded View, and Rooom while some of the event’s bronze sponsors include Agora, Amazon Web Services, Adeia, Atlas Space, Leia Inc., and Sify. Mass Virtual and ResMed are the event’s honorary sponsors. Brands and companies such as CleanBox, Arbor XR, Cognitive 3D, Emteq Labs, Gamedriver.io, Meta, Lenovo, Sony, VR/AR Association, and more will be part of the exhibitors in this event. Coinspeaker, Cointelegraph, Mission Impact, Miami Herald, BitBasel, European Blockchain Association, Digital Innovators TV are some of the affiliated and media partners of the Immerse Global Summit Miami 2022.

About DIGITAL INNOVATORS

Digital Innovators TV is a 30-minute one-on-one interview-style show highlighting leading thought leaders actively involved in bringing cutting-edge technological innovations to life. Created by The Soho Loft Productions under The Soho Loft Media Group, each episode covers a unique trending topic and is led by a guest host who is a highly respected industry expert. Filmed on NASDAQ’s Times Square Studio and in studios in Long Island NYC or online, each show is promoted using national television teasers leading up to their broadcast and are distributed via Fox Business, Bloomberg, or other channels. DSCVR and DSCVR Esports series are some of the shows under the DITV brand.

For more information on Digital Innovators, visit: https://digitalinnovators.tv