Stanislava Buevich Releases New Children’s Book – Maya Fairy



Fairies are real.





They are as real as you and me. They live in your houses, they hide in your walls and they help children dream. Humans are not supposed to know this, you see, and please dont tell anyone, or I will get in trouble.





The only reason I am aware of their existence is because a few years ago, my daughter Maya met her fairy by chance and together they stumbled upon a dark conspiracy. A conspiracy that transcended the borders between the fairy and the human worlds.





What other dark secrets awaited us?





About the Author:



Stacy Buevich is a British writer and a film director with many award-winning short films. She started writing novels during lockdown, beginning with a magical mystery Maya Fairy, that she wrote for her daughter. Since then she has written several more and not planning to stop.





Book Website: https://www.fairiesarereal.co.uk



Personal Website: https://www.stanislavabuevich.com/





Purchase Links:



https://www.amazon.com/Maya-Fairy-Stanislava-Buevich-ebook/dp/B0BN4CWL2X

###