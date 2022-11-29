Hong Kong – Transcript of remarks by CE at media session before ExCo

Transcript of remarks by CE at media session before ExCo (with video) *********************************************************************



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, at a media session before the Executive Council (ExCo) meeting today (November 29):







Reporter: Good morning, Mr Lee. The first question is whether this interpretation of the National Security Law and the resulting adjournment of Jimmy Lai’s trial is unfair to him, as the defendant has expectations that the trial will begin on Thursday (December 1), and he has been arrested for two years. Will there also be an extra NPCSC (Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress) meeting to deal with this issue soon since the next session will be in December? And the second question is, which article of the National Security Law is the Government asking Beijing to interpret? Does this essentially amount to adding a new article to the National Security Law or amending the law? Thank you.







Chief Executive: I have made the request in my report to the Central People’s Government for interpretation of the National Security Law to address the question I have already explained. It will be up to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress to decide how to go about it. There are procedures, as far as I know, about meetings to be conducted by the NPCSC. This is a matter for the NPCSC. How eventually, as a result of my request, the interpretation will be made, of course, is the prerogative and the absolute authority of the NPCSC. At the present moment, I’m only requesting for an interpretation of the law to address my question. How eventually that interpretation will be, will be a decision by the NPCSC. I will leave it to the decision of the NPCSC.







(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the transcript.)



