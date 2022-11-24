2022 Holiday Season Forecasted to See Larger Holiday Gatherings



According to Numerators 2022 Holiday Trends survey, nearly 9 in 10 (89%) of consumers expect inflation to impact their 2022 holiday shopping 59% expect the impact to be moderate or significant. Gathering with family and friends will be the most popular way to celebrate holidays across the board, with half (49%) of consumers planning to gather for any given holiday. The top holidays surveyed for 2022 gathering are Christmas (77%) with Thanksgiving a close second (71%). Surveys also reveal that food shopping will top most spending forecasts, further indicating that good food, great friends, and time with family will be the focus of the holidays.





With the holidays right around the corner, planning ahead is more important than ever. Convenience is the key to success. Here are a few tips to help make sure your home is ready for the holidays.





1. Storing Holiday Décor – Holiday decorations can be bulky. Store decorations out of sight, throughout the year with the convenience of a PODS container, leaving your garage more spacious. When the holidays arrive, a simple call to PODS and your festive décor can be delivered right to your doorstep.





2. Clear Bulky Furniture and Surfaces  Much like a piece of art, your eye needs a place to rest. So, clear out those bulky furniture pieces and knick knacks to help create a light and airy feel in your room. Consider packing away unneeded furniture and items until the New Year.





3. Start the Holiday Season with a Deep Cleaning  There is nothing more unnerving than deep cleaning your home right before relatives arrive. Make your home holiday ready with a professional deep cleaning.





4. Keep the Process Stress Free  The holidays are stressful enough. Renting a truck or driving back and forth to a storage unit to retrieve your holiday decorations can add to your to do list. PODS can deliver a storage container right to your door and leave it there for as long as you would like. That means that your holiday decorating and decluttering can be planned on your schedule and at your own pace.





5. Get Organized  Keeping your holiday decorations organized in boxes, or air tight bins with color coded labels will make setup and take down of seasonal items a breeze. Mark your calendar to call PODS to bring your container to your driveway when you are ready to unpack or store away your holiday tree, lights, lawn decorations and more.





We want to help make the holidays easier and a PODS container delivered right to your home, is the perfect solution to access your decorations and pack away the clutter when the holiday season comes to an end, said Steven Figueroa, Territory Manager PODS® Tucson. The Holidays should be a time to relax, enjoy time with family and Friends. We hope PODS can make it just a little easier for families.





