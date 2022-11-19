Ridgedale Federal Credit Union hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

Novartis Federal Credit Union officially changed its name to Ridgedale Federal Credit Union in an effort to expand its services and offer a renewed commitment to its members.

Ridgedale FCU hosts ribbon cutting ceremony.

EAST HANOVER, N.J. – Nov. 17, 2022 – PRLog — Novartis Federal Credit Union (FCU) officially changed its name to Ridgedale Federal Credit Union (FCU) following a ribbon cutting ceremony held on November 8th at its East Hanover headquarters. This strategic change will allow Ridgedale FCU to expand its services and offer a renewed commitment to its loyal members.

“This is a very emotional time for all of us because Novartis has been the name for quite a few years,” said Linda L. Rheiner, President/CEO of Ridgedale FCU.

Rheiner joined Novartis FCU in 2008 as the Vice President of Operations and Lending. “I watched us grow and add more products and services,” she said. “It was with great honor that I was named President/CEO in 2018.”

In retrospect, Rheiner is grateful for the board’s support throughout all of its initiatives and for having the vision to move us forward and change our name.

“We are embarking on such an exciting time,” she said. “It is a challenging time in the world today, but I have a wonderful team between our staff and our board that this is going to be a great success and we are going to grow and become a household name.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place the same morning that Ridgedale FCU launched its Zelle platform and remote deposit capture. “It’s a big day all around,” said Rheiner. “Thank you for taking this journey with us. This expansion is our way of helping even more people create balance and achieve financial freedom.”

Michael Hatolski, Chairman of the Ridgedale FCU Board of Directors, said the goal is to increase Ridgedale’s membership and its products. “Our main thrust now is to not only serve Novartis employees globally, but other entities which are to be determined,” he said. “The vision has always been to expand.”

Hatolski has been with the credit union since 1969 and transitioned to chairman in 2000. “We stand here today to celebrate this new journey and look forward to servicing more individuals and families in the future,” he said.

Looking to the future, Rheiner says, “We promise to utilize our many years of industry experience to provide a wide variety of convenient, money-saving banking products and services that improve lives – one person, one family at a time.”

Since 1947, Ridgedale FCU has been a financially stable, not-for-profit full service financial organization that is owned and operated by its members. “Ridgedale FCU will continue that great legacy by providing the tools, knowledge and personal caring necessary to empower people to achieve their financial goals,” Rheiner added.

Ridgedale FCU is located at 124 South Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover, NJ 07936. To learn more, visit https://ridgedalefcu.org/ .

About Ridgedale FCU

Since 1947, Ridgedale Federal Credit Union (FCU) has been a financially stable, not-for-profit full service financial organization that is owned and operated by its members. Ridgedale strives to provide the tools and expertise necessary to empower its members and help them achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit RidgedaleFCU.org.