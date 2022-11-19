Children’s Book Author Angela Orams Releases New Book – Sneaky Sophie and The Token Fairy



Sneaky Sophie is a young girl who realizes that the more teeth she loses, the more tokens she gets from the Token Fairy. The problem is, Sophie has only lost one tooth. After learning a hard lesson, Sophie learns the value of doing good things for others.





The book Sneaky Sophie & The Token Fairy comes packaged with a token bag, and two types of tokens; gold and silver.





Golden tokens are given to children as a gift for losing a tooth. Silver tokens are given to children as a reward for using kind words, or doing thoughtful things for others.





It is believed that the more love you give through words and actions, the more love you receive in return.





Book Information:



Sneaky Sophie & The Token Fairy



By Angela Orams



Publisher: The Token Fairy



Published: October 10, 2022



ISBN: 9798218040611



Genre: Childrens Picture Book





About the Author:



Angela Orams has provided written content for a wide range of categories including children’s literature, product marketing, song writing, and screen writing. She enjoys content creation and directing animated shorts.





###