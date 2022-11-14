Rotha J. Dawkins Holds a Book Signing Event at the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 11, 2022

Firefighters are not mere public servants but community heroes for their selfless efforts in rescuing people and properties from fire. Those who want to appreciate their works were pleased to read Rotha J. Dawkinss On Call. She signed copies of her book at the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show. The event took place on November 3-4, 2022, in Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.





Firefighting is the true art of saving lives and property. Firefighters are heroes who rush to face the deadly heat regardless of how huge or tiny a situation is. Rotha J. Dawkinss heart-gripping book will make any readers appreciate the bravery of firefighter personnel as they get to know their lives and stories beyond their 24-hour duties. On Call reiterates the art and beauty of firefighting.





With its brilliant characterization, On Call reveals the stories of firefighter personnel. The books plot will take readers on a rollercoaster journey of excitement, tragedy, and utopia. It is replete with parts that support the themes of courage, bravery, fear, and surprises that instill compassion.





Dawkins added recipes to her readers delight at the end of each chapter as an ode to the Fire Family Life. She feels honored to tell the remarkable story of firefighters life and work. The book is an excellent read for anyone who seeks to find inspiration, especially those who have loved ones working as a firefighter.





ReadersMagnet displayed Rotha J. Dawkinss book On Call. Rotha J. Dawkins is also the author of Treats & Tales, a feel-good and informative book for canine friends.





Copies of On Call are available on Amazon.







Author



Rotha J. Dawkins was born in Lexington, North Carolina. She is a graduate of Lexington High School. While still a student and just eighteen, she held the first fashion show in Lexington with twenty-five garments she had designed and made. The show, sponsored by the Belk-Martin store, was promoted statewide. Rotha received scholarships and awards. She went to New York University and Mayer School of Dress Design in New York City and received a degree in draping and fashion design.