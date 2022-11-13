NTPC’s performance, work culture and progress has been commendable: Power Minister Shri RK Singh





NTPC celebrates Raising Day completing 47 years of brilliance and leadership

Shri R K Singh congratulated NTPC for its commendable journey and its contribution towards making India Atmanirbhar



















Shri R K Singh speaking on the occasion of NTPC’s 48th Raising Day









NTPC’s performance, work culture and progress has been commendable. We have not let there be any power crisis even in trying times, said Shri R K Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy congratulating NTPC on its 48th Raising Day function.





Shri Singh was speaking on the occasion of NTPC’s Raising Day addressing the gathering including the senior management of NTPC at Siri Fort, New Delhi and other dignitaries along with the employees and their family members.





In his address, Shri Singh emphasised that economic growth cannot sustain without energy and stated that demand for energy is growing at a rapid pace and we need to be at par with the pace of growth. Shri Singh also stressed on the importance of critical decision making, attracting bright and young minds and encouraging them to take risk and think out of the box.





While addressing the gathering consisting of NTPCians from across the country, Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC acknowledged the efforts of every NTPCian and said, “We started our journey in 1975. In these 47 years we have accomplished a successful journey. My thanks to everyone who has contributed to our growth directly or indirectly. “





Stressing on the importance of technology, he said, “We are always aiming towards reliable, uninterrupted, and affordable power. We have automated our processes and integrated digital tools especially during the pandemic.”





Shri Krishan Pal, Minister of State of Power and Heavy Industries, Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power, and senior officials of Ministry and NTPC were also present during the ceremony.









Shri R.K Singh presenting Swarn Shakti Awards to NTPC Korba





Shri R K Singh presented the Swarn Shakti Awards to NTPC Korba won for the best performance in Productivity, NTPC Barh for Project Management and Safety Award, NTPC Kahalgaon for Safety Award (O&M), NTPC Kaniha for Protection & Improvement of Environment, NTPC Pakri Barwadih and NTPC Chatti Bariatu for Coal Mining, NTPC Simbhu Ki Burj- I for RE project Execution, NTPC Sipat for HR, NTPC Ramagundam for Rajbhasha. NTPC Barh was acknowledged for being the overall champion while NTPC Kaniha emerged as the runners up.





***





SS/IG













(Release ID: 1875436)

Visitor Counter : 538





















