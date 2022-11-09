iCare Software Partners with Prosperity Childcare Training Network to Transform the Childcare Industry



This collaboration is part of the iCare Partner Program which aims to provide the ECE community access to a broad range of products and services. The partnership will allow iCare customers to take advantage of ongoing early childcare education training, courses, and webinars. It will also provide them with exclusive access to childcare resources for centers seeking accreditation through the Prosperity Childcare Network Training platform.





iCare Software Management CEO & Founder Umesh Bhargava stated ” We welcome our relationship with Prosperity Childcare Training Network! ” Bhargava added, “They are one of the great pioneers in the childcare industry and it is our pleasure to have them join us as we continue to serve childcare providers, schools, and after-school programs worldwide. We look forward to growing and innovating a system together.



One of our main goals is to ensure pillars of effective customer services experiences for providers.”





Partners are crucial to iCares growth strategy which is why its new Strategic Partner Program provides both iCare and partners like Prosperity Childcare Network Training with increased opportunities to improve the quality of early childhood education, professional development training, and resources to grow their business.





Our team is excited to join iCare! We value the relationship and look forward to providing quality professional development training that centers can easily use along with the software. As a previous owner, I can definitely appreciate the new features all in one place.  Jennifer Pasteur, CEO & Founder, Prosperity Childcare Training Network





The iCare Software tool is a highly customizable childcare management application built to fit childcare providers business needs. It is also designed to make a busy administrators work easier, empower teachers by putting classroom information at their fingertips and provide seamless communication for parents throughout the day.





Information powers learning, and we believe iCare helps childcare facilities raise amazing children.





About iCare Software



Our co-founders have more than 20 years of experience serving as providers in the childcare and daycare management business while working toward the creation of a world-class product. Their enthusiasm and ambition in making the relationships between administration, teachers, and parents more seamless is the driving force behind the success of iCare Software.





For more information, visit icaresoftware.com, follow us on Facebook





About Prosperity Childcare Training Network



Prosperity Childcare Training Network LLC was founded in 2020 by a former child care provider that believes her purpose is to enhance the childcare and early childhood education community, workforce, and the imagination of young children. The mission of Prosperity Childcare Training Network LLC is to improve the quality of early childhood education and professional development training with integrity through honesty and fair dealings. For more information, please visit prosperityctnworldwide.com

