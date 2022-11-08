Corpay Named Sponsor at The Knowledge Group’s Event “Fraud in the ACH Network: Prevention, Detection, and Risk Mitigation LIVE Webcast on 11/10/2022

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/fraud-in-the-ach-network/





About Corpay



Corpay is a Global Business Payments provider with the single-minded goal of enabling our customers success. Our payment and spend management solutions create efﬁciency and cost savings, while also simplifying cumbersome back-ofﬁce processes.



To do this, we provide customers with a comprehensive suite of cross-payment solutions including bill payment, AP automation, cross-border payments and currency risk management, and commercial card programs.





We are quite simply: The Smarter Way to Pay.





Event Summary



The pandemic-driven digital shift in how accounts payable (AP) departments pay their suppliers gave rise to Automatic Clearing House (ACH) payment. Companies can now streamline their AP processes through direct online electronic money transfers. The unfortunate by-product of this breakthrough in AP automation, however, is the upsurge in ACH payment fraud. For cybercriminals to commit ACH fraud, they simply need access to two pieces of information: your account number and bank routing number.





But with technological innovations growing at aggressive rates, hackers are getting more sophisticated in their attacks. Failure to properly mitigate this can lead to large financial losses as well as damage to their credit scores and reputation. Hence, having the right internal control and cybersecurity measures is imperative to help companies combat these types of financial schemes.





Join AP automation experts from Corpay, Mark Penserini and Michelle St. Rose, as they bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of ACH fraud. Speakers will also explore its benefits and share best practices in maximizing your tools to mitigate ACH payment fraud.





Key topics include:



 Automatic Clearing House (ACH) Networks: An Overview



 Common Types of ACH Frauds



 What to Look for When Selecting a Solution



 Best Practices and Risk Mitigation Techniques



 What Lies Ahead





About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###