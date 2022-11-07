CEO of Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray: National Healthy Skin Month is a Time for Education

National Healthy Skin Month, a time when the medical community, especially dermatologists, promotes best practices for skin care, is now underway.

“The American Academy of Dermatology Association sponsors National Healthy Skin Month in November and is spreading the word about skincare by using #YourHealthiestSkin,” said Dr. John Burd, CEO of Wonder Spray LLC, a health and wellness company in San Diego. “As a health and wellness company with two products that help your skin, we want people to think about their skin issues this month.

“If you haven’t seen your family doctor or dermatologist recently, make an appointment now,” he added. “Make sure the medical regimen for your skin conditions is up-to-date.”

The American Academy of Dermatology Association provides tips and videos on the right way to keep your skin looking great, including:

Face Washing 101

How to treat large facial pores

How to control oil skin

Protect your skin from the sun

“You should do everything you can to keep your skin healthy,” he said, adding that Dr. Burd’s Original Wonder Spray, which helps heal wounds, and Skin Rescue, a facial mist that soothes skin inflammation, are two products that people should consider keeping in their homes.

Both the Original Wonder Spray and Skin Rescue contain Hypochlorous, which is a natural antimicrobial agent found in your white blood cells that significantly reduces the bacteria in and around a wound.

“Our products are all-natural, gentle, soothing, and alcohol-free,” Dr. Burd said. “They are safe for all ages and work immediately on contact with the skin.”

Dr. Burd, a Ph.D. scientist and biochemist, said Original Wonder Spray supports the body’s natural defenses against injuries while Skin Rescue Wonder Spray is a refreshing, hydrating, and soothing facial mist that can be used for a variety of skin problems and issues.

“It is an all-natural spray with Hypochlorous that reduces redness, inflammation, and skin irritations,” he said. “Skin Rescue restores your skin’s natural beauty.

Dr. Burd said national health months bring attention to various medical issues.

“They give people a reason to call their doctors or talk to their families about their concerns,” he added.

To purchase the Original Wonder Spray or Skin Rescue, visit www.drburdwonderspray.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Dr.Burd’s Wonder Spray. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. Please check with your doctor.

About Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spay

Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray flagship products are Orginal Wonder Spay and Skin Rescue The Original Wonder Spay can help to fight infection, reduce inflammation, and enhance your body’s natural ability to heal, and is highly effective against a wide range of ailments. Dr. Burd’s Skin Rescue is an all-natural spray that gently cleanses the skin while working to calm inflammation, quell redness, and minimize irritation.