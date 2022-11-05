Harbor City Harmonizers present Christmas Memories



Joining the concert will be the Platinum Show Chorus and the Calvary Chapel Academy A Cappella Singers. Christmas Memories will be at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Scott Center, 5625 Holy Trinity Drive, Melbourne, FL, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Children under 5 years are free. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are $10.





More information and tickets available at https://www.hcharmonizers.org/ and through Eventbrite.





The Harbor City Harmonizers is an a cappella chorus, performing music in the barbershop style; entertaining audiences in Melbourne and Brevard County since 1989. The Harbor City Harmonizers is the performing chorus of the Melbourne Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.





The Barbershop Harmony Society, founded in 1938 as the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, still holds at its core the joy of ringing a few chords together. The face of the Society today, though, is much different today. What had been a club for middle-aged, predominantly white men now actively welcomes all people: men and women, young and old, of increasingly diverse backgrounds and beliefs, united in a love of harmony.





The Platinum Show Chorus was originally chartered as the Platinum Coast Chorus by Sweet Adelines International in 1974. Over the years, with hard work and dedication, we have grown into an award-winning chorus.





Sweet Adelines International is an organization of over 30,000 women singers committed to advancing the a cappella musical art form of barbershop harmony through education and performance. The Platinum Show Chorus is one of many chapters in Region 9, which covers most of Florida

