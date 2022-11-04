Hong Kong – Appointment to two appeal panels on civil service retirement benefits

Appointment to two appeal panels on civil service retirement benefits *********************************************************************



The Government announced today (November 4) that the Chief Executive (CE) has appointed Professor Wong Sze-chun as a member of the Pensions Appeal Panel (PAP) and the Appeal Panel on Government’s Voluntary Contributions under the Civil Service Provident Fund Scheme (APGVC) for a term of three years with effect from November 9, 2022.







The Government also expressed gratitude to the outgoing member, Mr Henry Wu King-cheong, for his dedicated service and invaluable contribution to the two appeal panels over the years.







The PAP is a statutory body established under the Pension Benefits Ordinance responsible for advising the CE on petitions made by civil servants against decisions to cancel, suspend, reduce or refuse to grant pension benefits. The APGVC is an administrative panel set up to tender advice to the CE on representations made by civil servants against decisions to forfeit or recover their accrued benefits attributable to government voluntary contributions under the Civil Service Provident Fund Scheme.







Ms Teresa Ko Yuk-yin is the convenor-cum-member, while Ms Connie Lam Tsui-wa is the other serving member of the two appeal panels.



