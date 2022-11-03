AustinUP Continues “50+ in ATX” Job Fair Series with Job Resources for Older Adult Job Seekers

What if age, rather than industry, shapes job-hunting prospects? America’s oldest generation in the workforce: Baby Boomers (those born in the 1946 to 1964 time span) are living longer, healthier lives, and would like to – or will need to – stay engaged in the workforce into their 60s and 70s. A recent article from LinkedIn News shared that Austin is a great place for these older job seekers to be. In this article, Austin was named the number two city in the country for getting hired as a baby boomer.

AustinUP’s onsite job fairs give employers and job seekers the ability to meet in person. The events also include presentations and resources to help older adult job seekers navigate the job search process. While meeting employers one-on-one in a job fair setting is important, equally important is learning how to 1) repurpose a long career to pursue new interests, 2) navigate the new technology involved in résumé submission, and 3) maintain self-confidence during interviews.

The presenter for the November 16 Job Fair will be Myles Wallace, recruiter with Peak Performers. Myles provides valuable insight to jobseekers on how to stay connected in this current job market.

The Job Fair is free for all job seekers to attend.

Businesses seeking experienced, loyal, eager candidates for their positions are invited to choose from a number of sponsorship levels. Details are available here: www.austinup.org/support-aup/job-fairs/.

About AustinUP:

AustinUP is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that was formed as a result of the Mayor’s Task Force on Aging. AustinUP works with local and regional business and civic leaders, entrepreneurs, non-profit service organizations, boomers, seniors, and caregivers on issues related to the future of aging in Austin.