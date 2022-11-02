Mini and Many Kuwait-based Restaurant and Cafe Plans on expanding its Services to Dubai and Saudia Riyad



Mini & Many plans to expand its services by opening new branches in Saudia Riyad and Dubai in a year’s time. The preparations are underway, and they will announce the launch date once everything is set.





The restaurant offers superb catering services and a breathtaking ambiance for weddings, birthday parties, ‘Eid celebrations, and other special occasions. You are guaranteed fast and quality service with over 500 qualified staff, including cooks and drivers.





“From the time when we established the European roots in the Kuwait soil in 2009 as the Mini & Many, we have built our reputation representing luxury and class. Now the Mini & Many functions as a plush restaurant and café .” Ms. Manahel Al-Otaibi – Founder



Whether you are a vegetarian, a vegan, or intolerant to gluten, you will get a delicious serving at Mini & Many.





The knowledgeable and ever-friendly staff always go out of their way to ensure their guests are happy. If you are in Kuwait and looking for a fantastic place to eat, check out Mini & Many. Apart from the food, they serve memories!





Mini and Many is a Kuwait-based restaurant and cafe which serves desserts, cakes, bakery, and other assorted dishes. The luxurious restaurant was founded in 2009 by a Kuwait native, Ms. Manahel Al-Otaibi, after getting inspiration from European culture & cuisines during her trips to Europe. It offers delivery services all over Kuwait through the company’s official website and platforms like Talabat.





The establishment has over 500 qualified and experienced employees dedicated to providing excellent service. There are 47 reviews and a rating of 3.5 on talabat.com, a leading food delivery online platform offering its services in Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Arabian countries.



You can find more information on:



Website: www.minimanykw.com



Email:icontact ( @ ) miniandmany dot info



Mobile: – +965 1800 021

