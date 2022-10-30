Health and Wisdom CEO: Bone and Joint Action Week Promotes Musculoskeletal Disorders

Bone and Joint Action Week brings attention to musculoskeletal disorders, such as arthritis, back pain, and osteoporosis.

“Joint pain and mobility issues can strike people at any time,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Missouri-based Health and Wisdom, which makes high-quality topical Magnesium products. “From Oct. 12-20, Bone and Joint Action Week gives the medical community an opportunity to shine a light on musculoskeletal health problems and how you can manage them.”

Collinwood said more than 50 percent of the American population over 18 have bone and joint disorders.

“We know that joint health issues are often caused by inflammation,” Collinwood said. “One factor that may be increasing the risk of joint problems is Magnesium deficiency.

“Although a majority of people are not getting enough Magnesium in their diet, patients in hospitals and people with diabetes and alcohol use disorders often have significant Magnesium deficiencies,” she added. “Low levels of Magnesium are associated with inflammation, which can lead to joint and bone disorders.”

Healthline.com lists several health benefits of Magnesium, such as reducing inflammation and promoting bone health, that could prove useful to people with joint problems.

“People have used Magnesium for centuries to soothe aches and pain,” Collinwood said. “Now, we have studies that suggest Magnesium may provide anti-inflammatory benefits and help promote strong bones.”

Health and Wisdom’s products include:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap: Available in three refreshing scents—Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

***New*** Magnesium Muscle Recovery: A unique product designed to help people get more out of their work out! All-Natural USP Grade Magnesium Chloride, Aloe Vera, Dandelion, Seaweed Extract, and pure essential oils come together to make a whole new way to support your body and up your game!

Health and Wisdom’s Magnesium Oil with Aloe Vera took home the 2022 Taste for Life’s Women’s Health Essentials Award in the pain category.

Health and Wisdom, based in Missouri, is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom was the first company that provided topical Magnesium to the public.

“Health weeks helps the medical community focus on specific ailments, such as bone and joint disorders,” Collinwood said. “This month the spotlight is musculoskeletal issues. Make an appointment with your doctor or specialist to make sure you are on top of any potential problems.”

To buy Health and Wisdom topical magnesium products, visit Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Health & Wisdom. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Health and Wisdom

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.