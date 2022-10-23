Nicole Parsons Supports Hurricane Fiona Relief Efforts With Red Cross

In the early hours of September 24, Hurricane Fiona struck the Atlantic provinces and eastern part of Canada, causing mass damage and destruction to the community. Human resources professional, Nicole Parsons Newfoundland showed support to families through the Red Cross Foundation, where each donation is matched by the federal government.

“Over 100 families in the Newfoundland and Labrador community where I live have lost their homes and belongings entirely,” says Parsons, a partner at investment and consulting firm, MP Ventures and Trusts. “We not only need to call for action to support those in need after this natural disaster, but we have to make our own steps to ensure those needs are met.”

Some affected areas saw over 100mm in rainfall and up to 150 km/hr in wind speed. Many buildings were damaged, and key infrastructure was compromised. It is estimated that roughly 1,000 people experienced a power outage during the course of the hurricane.

The Canadian Red Cross is part of the largest humanitarian network operating in over 190 countries around the world, providing immediate relief to communities in need. Through volunteering and donations, the organization is able to deliver programs and services to help people such as emergency response and a list of resources and safety information to follow.

Nicole Parsons has lived in Newfoundland and Labrador throughout her life and is a retired human resources practitioner who continues to work in her community as a voice for underserved, underrepresented populations. She serves proudly as the Board Director with Choices for Youth and Kids Eat Smart Foundation, NL. Parsons is a graduate of Memorial University of Newfoundland where she received her Bachelor of Commerce Honors degree.

To support relief efforts for Hurricane Fiona, you can donate at https://donate.redcross.ca/

