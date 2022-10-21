Hardbacon Reveals the Best Tools for Financial Literacy Month

With November being Financial Literacy Month, Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 40,000 Canadians, wants to empower Canadians to manage their money and debt wisely.

To get there, a comprehensive financial plan can help consumers secure a sound financial future. Still, a number of Canadians can’t afford to get money advice from independent financial planners. In fact, hourly rates can go from $150 to $500 for someone with the proper qualifications, totalling $1,200 to $5,000 and more for a financial plan.

Enter, Hardbacon’s Financial Planning Calculators, which have already helped thousands of Canadians make better financial decisions. Hardbacon’s tools can help Canadians calculate their net worth, emergency fund, TFSA savings, and more.

“A financial plan has always been essential for Canadians, but with inflation at an all-time high, it’s more important than ever to have a plan to help you reach your financial goals for a secure future,” said Hardbacon Editor in Chief, Stefani Balinsky.

In particular, the theme of Financial Literacy Month 2022 is Make Change that Counts: Managing Your Money in a Changing World, which will focus on equipping Canadians with practical tips and tools to help them manage their debt and find financial balance, as the cost-of-living increases and interest rates rise.

With Hardbacon’s Financial Planning Calculators, Canadians can get answers to their most pressing money questions from the comfort of their home. From planning for vacations to retirement, Hardbacon’s tools provide the ideal money checkup to get Canadians started on the road to financial security.

About Hardbacon

Hardbacon helps Canadians plan, budget and invest, while also enabling users to compare different financial services such as credit cards, bank accounts, online brokers, robo-advisors, mortgages and crypto exchanges. Hardbacon is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.