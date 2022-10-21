Continuity Named Sponsor at The Knowledge Group’s Event “How To Defend Against Known and Unknown Storage and Backup Ransomware Threats,” on 11/10/2022



With the rising threat of ransomware and other cybersecurity attacks, Continuity provides the ONLY storage security solution that helps enterprises protect their data.





Continuity scans and analyzes data storage, storage management, and backup systems for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. For the first time, enterprises will have complete visibility of their storage blind spots, with the most urgent risks automatically prioritized, while ensuring compliance with security regulations and industry standards.





Event Summary



Just a few years ago, almost nobody thought that storage & backups were important. Thats no longer the case today.





Ransomware attacks are becoming more sophisticated and have pushed storage, backup, and recovery back onto the corporate agenda, with groups like Conti, Hive, and REvil actively targeting these systems.



One thing is clear: simply securing your production environment is not enough.





As ransomware gangs shift their attack strategies to find new vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, strengthening your storage & backup posture has become a key component of building a solid ransomware resiliency strategy.





In a LIVE webcast, the speakers will cover:





– Why storage, backup, and recovery systems pose a risk to your organization



– Best practices for addressing backup and recovery ransomware threats



– How to assess your storage & backup security posture





