Spare Some for Autism Awards $10,000 in Special Education Grants to Wake County Public School System



SSfA will donate $10,000 in grant monies, no more than $1,000 per request for supplies, activities, field trips or any other requests directly affecting the students in the designated Special Education classroom. Grant eligibility consists of any classroom, Pre-K to 12th Grade, in WCPSS.





Beth Jarvis, Founder of Spare Some for Autism said, Our family feels very strongly about giving back to the community. In starting SSfA over 18 years ago, we always wanted a grassroots 501c3 charity, touching individuals in ways that large charities may not be able to. We have no paid staff; only unpaid volunteers and we are grateful to everyone who works with us helping the Special Ed community. We focus on helping individuals see their full potential. We have been very fortunate to be in the position to help the WCPSS Special Education community, and hope that in some way that these grants can help educators who are on the front line and bring forward our families vision of inclusion to all.”





Applications will be accepted from now through November 30th, 2022. Notification of awards will be made by December 30, 2022. Awards will be distributed by January 15th, 2023 to each successfully chosen educator and classroom.

