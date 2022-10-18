PM condoles loss of lives due to helicopter crash in Uttarakhand





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to helicopter crash in Uttarakhand.





The Prime Minister Office tweeted;









Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 18, 2022

