Land of Verse Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program

Online school of healing arts education among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator

SAN FRANCISCO – Oct. 17, 2022 – PRLog — Land of Verse, an online school of healing arts education that empowers everyday lives with purpose, physical well-being, and spiritual connection, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.

“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Wellness business’ like Land of Verse can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Land of Verse and believe they will do well at Newchip.”

Launched in January 2022, Land of Verse’s online learning community offers live online certifications in herbal medicine ranging from a Community Herbalist, a guide to deepen your own experience of wellbeing, to Clinical Herbalist, for those who seek to build a business as a future practitioner or maker. Born from the School of Traditional Healing Arts at The Scarlet Sage Herb Co. in San Francisco, Land of Verse is an online manifestation that grew from necessity during the pandemic and now the desire to reach more like-minded individuals. Today, more than 90 students are practicing under the guidance of Land of Verse’s renowned teachers and healers.

“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to learn and grow so that we may engage with enthusiastic investors who understand the positive impact of healing arts education,” says Land of Verse Founder and Chief Executive Officer Laura Ash. “Securing funding would allow Land of Verse to expand its products, education platform and certification offerings not only here in the United States but globally.”

About Land of Verse

Land of Verse ‘Verse’ is an online school of healing arts education designed to empower everyday lives with purpose, physical well-being, and spiritual connection. Available for students at any level with modern technology, Verse brings healing arts education directly to you with its subscription service of wellness. Its school of Herbal Medicine offers live certifications and on-demand professional documentary- style classes to uplift your desire for self-empowerment and connection. To learn more, visit https://landofverse.com/ .

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/ .