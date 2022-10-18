Hong Kong – Import of poultry meat and products from areas in US and UK suspended

Import of poultry meat and products from areas in US and UK suspended *********************************************************************



The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today (October 18) that in view of notifications from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) about outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in Madison County of the State of Arkansas and Neosho County of the State of Kansas in the United States (US) and the Isle of Lewis of Scotland, North Kesteven District of Lincolnshire County, North Norfolk District of Norfolk County and Braintree District of Essex County in the United Kingdom (UK), the CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products (including poultry eggs) from the above-mentioned areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.





A CFS spokesman said that according to the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong imported about 7 360 tonnes of chilled and frozen poultry meat and about 201.48 million poultry eggs from the US, and about 880 tonnes of chilled and frozen poultry meat and about 160 000 poultry eggs from the UK in the first six months of this year.





“The CFS has contacted the American and British authorities over the issues and will closely monitor information issued by WOAH and the relevant authorities on the avian influenza outbreaks. Appropriate action will be taken in response to the development of the situation,” the spokesman said.