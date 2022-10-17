Moldova Artist Marina Carnat aka marinacarnat, Creating An Impact In The Family Music Industry

In 2007, Marina gave birth to her first child, and just 3 months ago, the heroine gave birth to Mia, the eighth child of the Carnat family.

She said that Instagram is a job. “From the beginning I wanted to be an influencer, to encourage mothers. I devote a lot of my time to incoming messages.”

Marina is the wife of the lawyer, Teodor Carnat, and recently became known in the online environment, due to posts on food, education, but also how she copes being the mother of 8 children and the career of an artist. She is a performer of music for children, and families. Recently she announced the new song Happy Day which will be released soon.

Surely the career of The Artist of the Carnat Marina will soon become known worldwide.

About Marina Carnat

