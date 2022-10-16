Inroads To Opportunities (OCUC) Hosted Casino Night and Award Presentation Ceremony in Celebration of National Disabilities Employment Month



The event was a huge success! This special night was filled with pride, recognition and awards to those who have made a difference in the lives of people with disabilities. Many local political leaders were present and spoke to the attendees and award winners.





Inroads honored the following individuals who truly go above and beyond to make an impact at Inroads to Opportunities and its participants. Among them were Gene Jannotti, President/CEO, Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, who received the Champion of Change Award; Jackie Park-Albaum, Groundworks, Elizabeth, who received the Community Partnership Award; Julie Holland, Columbia Bank Foundation who also received the Community Partnership Award; Nancy Furnari who received the Unsung Hero Award; Paul Aronsohn, NJ State Ombudsman and Donald M. Payne, Jr., U.S. Congressman, NJ District 10, who both received the Making Inroads Award; and Lynn Boyko who received the Staff Lifetime Achievement Award.





ABOUT INROADS TO OPPORTUNITIES:



Since 1959, Inroads to Opportunities, formerly the Occupational Center of Union County, has provided programs and services to over 400 individuals each year with all types of disabilities and ranging in age from 16 through retirement. Programs and services include vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement and mental health services.





Inroads to Opportunities is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an approved provider of the NJ Department of Labor, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Commission of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Inroads is licensed by the State of New Jersey Department of Human Resources, NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services to provide partial care and Division of Developmental Disabilities to provide Day Habilitation Services. Inroads is an approved Medicaid provider and an approved Employment Network under the Ticket to Work Social Security initiative.





