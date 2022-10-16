Empowered To Go Further: New Black Woman-owned Haircare Line Launches, Determined to Challenge the Either (Hair) Or (Wellness) Narrative

Dallas-based hair care brand, Striking + Strong, is a newly launched line of products with clean, nature-based ingredients, aimed at helping those with wavy, curly, and kinky-coily hair to maintain active lifestyles while managing their hair “From Work out to Wash Day.” The woman-powered, community-minded company is resolute in its mission to dismantle the “either/or” narrative that choosing physical health or hair health is the singular proposition for women with diverse hair care needs. Research shows that two out of every five African American women (40%) said they avoid working out because of concerns about hair, and founder, Tanja Collins, seeks to address that with products that work as hard as the women she aims to serve.

Collins started Striking + Strong after experiencing her own challenges with working out regularly, and maintaining her hair’s health and style in-between wash days. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, I started working out more regularly as a way to combat stress, and suddenly I was faced with the oft-asked question for so many women of color, ‘What am I going to do with my hair?’ I quickly realized this was a widespread issue among textured-haired and curly-haired women; many of them from the same minority communities being disproportionately affected by the Coronavirus due to pre-existing health conditions. It was quite the wake-up call, and the primary reason the idea for these products was born. We should not have to choose between our hair and our health. I had to ask myself how I could be more of an asset to this community of women seeking more ease while on their wellness journeys. Striking + Strong was the answer.”

The brand will initially launch with three primary products: Step it Up Shampoo, Mighty Micellar Shampoo and Cool it Down Conditioner. The proprietary formulas are free from parabens, harsh sulfates, DEA, artificial dyes, silicones, or phthalates; while including clean, nature-based ingredients like rosemary, aloe, sunflower oil, jojoba oil, hops, and quinoa. The products will be sold online and retail for approximately $12.99 USD. Media inquiries and partnership requests can be directed to press@bidcreative.com.

About Striking + Strong

Striking + Strong is a Dallas, TX based hair care company whose ethos is rooted in problem-solving, diversity, community, and a mission to change the narrative that energetic, empowered women of color have to choose between working out, and maintaining healthy-looking hair. The company was founded by Tanja Collins, a marketing & operations executive with over 20 years in leadership roles within Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.strikingandstrong.com.