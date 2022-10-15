Fine Art Shippers Took Part in Qatar International Art Festival 2022

Fine Art Shippers, a full-service art logistics company from New York, took part in the fourth edition of Qatar International Art Festival (QIAF). One of the largest art events in the country, it was held in the Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar, and was on view for six days from September 25 to September 30. Fine Art Shippers was responsible for the delivery of artworks from Europe, mainly Switzerland and Spain, to the festival and their further unpacking and installation. Apart from that, professional art handlers provided consultation on the venue set-up and helped the company’s friend and Colombian artist – Will Yaya. QIAF is not the first fair for Fine Art Shippers. This year, the team also delivered to and collected art from Hamptons Fine Art Fair, Dallas Art Fair, The Armory Show, as well as was an onsite shipper at The Palm Beach Show 2022.

The primary mission of Fine Art Shippers was to transport artworks between continents. International art shipping is a laborious task, and the team completed it with success. All the art pieces were safely delivered to the final destination, with no risk to their integrity whatsoever. After that, artworks were unpacked and installed for the presentation. Fine Art Shippers also performed a role of an expert art consultant, sharing their knowledge with different people and companies at the show.

Qatar International Art Festival is not only about art but also about the community. To start with, Fine Art Shippers helped its good friend and established client Will Yaya set up a venue at the festival. The Barcelona-based artist and gallery owner has been cooperating with the company for many years, so QIAF became a favorable chance to work together. Besides, the Fine Art Shippers team met a great number of new and unique people, from private collectors, dealers, and curators to emerging and established artists.

The fourth edition of Qatar International Art Festival turned out to be a distinct event in the region, connecting artists from around the globe. The six-day-long show gathered around 600 artists from 73 countries. Overall, it featured a number of entertaining events, including Master Class, Artistic Fashion Show, Live Painting Symposium, and others. It explains why QIAF is so valued nowadays. It helps a wider audience build international communities and educate people on the role and future of the art market. Once the job was done and the festival came to an end, Fine Art Shippers returned to the US to continue providing professional art shipping services across the country and abroad.

About Fine Art Shippers

