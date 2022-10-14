Vice President Shri Dhankhar visits Statue of Unity at Kevadia, Gujarat





The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, who are on their three-day maiden trip to Gujarat, today visited the ‘Statue of Unity’, a 182 metre tall monument dedicated to the ‘Unifier of India’, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Kevadia.





Paying tributes to the ‘Iron Man of India’, the Vice President wrote in the visitors book –





“At the feet of the Statue of Unity- feeling blessed, invigorated, energised, inspired and motivated to be in service of Bharat.





Eminently deserving tribute to the Iron Man and Unifier of Bharat.





The Statue and the museum remind us of the historic accomplishments and the great sacrifices of the freedom fighter.





Urge all countrymen, especially the youth to visit the statue – a place of national pilgrimage – and be inspired by the life, vision, indefatigable stance and ideals of the Sardar.”







Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar & Dr Sudesh Dhankhar paying floral tributes to the ‘Iron Man of India’, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji at the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Kevadia, Gujarat today. @souindia #SardarPatel #StatueOfUnity pic.twitter.com/TVsPxvZOCn — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 13, 2022

Shri and Smt. Dhankhar paid floral tributes at the feet of the Statue of Unity and took a tour of the various facilities developed near the monument, including the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Wall’, the museum cataloguing the life of Sardar Patel and the viewing gallery.







Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar & Dr Sudesh Dhankhar at the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Wall, in Kevadia, Gujarat today. Shri Acharya Devvrat Ji, Hon’ble Governor of Gujarat, was also present. @souindia @ADevvrat #StatueOfUnity pic.twitter.com/mGPK29WTaD — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 13, 2022

The Vice President also visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam and Arogya Van (a herbal garden) at Kevadia. Later in the day, the Vice President attended a felicitation programme- ‘Rajasthan-Haryana Samaj Samman Samaroh’ in Surat.







Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar & Dr Sudesh Dhankhar visiting Arogya Van in Kevadia, Gujarat today. Shri Acharya Devvrat Ji, Hon’ble Governor of Gujarat was also present. #ArogyaVan @ADevvrat pic.twitter.com/3qm5mbpKP9 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 13, 2022

Shri Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, Shri Jagdish Panchal, Minister Protocol, Government of Gujarat, officials from the district administration and others were present during his visit to Kevadia.









*****





MS/RK/AM









(Release ID: 1867555)

Visitor Counter : 391











Read this release in:







Urdu













