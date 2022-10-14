Hong Kong – “Let’s T.A.L.K. – Child Protection Campaign 2022” kicks off today (with photos)

“Let’s T.A.L.K. – Child Protection Campaign 2022” kicks off today (with photos) *****************************************************************************************



The Police Force launched “Let’s T.A.L.K. – Child Protection Campaign 2022” at an opening ceremony held at Whitty Street Tram Depot today (October 14). Last year, Police mounted its first ever large-scale education and publicity campaign on child protection and has garnered overwhelming public support. As such, the Force organises another round of territory-wide campaign this year with the theme “Bystander Intervention”, to promote the importance of early intervention when encountering child abuse cases.







Addressing at the opening ceremony, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Siu Chak-yee, said that although the number of child abuse cases reported in the first eight months of this year is similar to the figures for the same period last year, the emergence of a number of serious child abuse cases has aroused concern. Mr Siu stressed that Police attach great importance to child protection. Over the past year, the Force has kept reviewing and improving the handling procedures for child abuse cases. He added that the Vulnerable Witness Support Cadre was set up in July this year, and the Force has continuously strengthened staff training and enhanced collaboration with different stakeholders with a view to protecting children and the vulnerable from abuse and harm. At the Government level, the legislation on a mandatory reporting mechanism of child abuse cases has been speeded up while consultation work will start in November this year.







Mr Siu then introduced the two themed trams where the mobile exhibition will be held during the campaign period. While saying that the tram, “Ding Ding”, is an icon of the city with long history, as well as representing the spirit of mutual help and caring, he hoped that the sound of its bell could also arouse public awareness on child protection.







The Child Protection Campaign 2022 will be held from today until November 20, during which a series of activities will be arranged, including the tram mobile exhibition, enhancement of the child protection one-stop application (www.ChildProtection.gov.hk) and a new series of animations to provide knowledge and practical information on child protection. Collaborating with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Family Conflict and Sexual Violence Policy Unit and the Psychological Services Group of the Police Force will also organise art workshops and badge design competitions for senior primary students, as well as social experiments to awaken the general public to come forward when encountering child abuse cases instead of being a bystander.







Other officiating guests attending today’s ceremony were the Permanent Secretary for Education, Ms Michelle Li; the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Department of Justice, Ms Maggie Yang; the Deputy Director of Social Welfare (Services), Mr Kok Che-leung; the Ambassador of the Child Protection Campaign, Ms Guo Jingjing; the Director of Against Child Abuse, Ms Donna Wong; the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mr Yuen Yuk-kin; the Director of Crime and Security, Mr Yip Wan-lung; the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ms Chung Wing-man; and Chief Superintendent (Crime Support), Ms Yu Hoi-kwan.

