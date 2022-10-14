Canada’s coziest cottages and trending Canadian cities for fall

WEBWIRE – Thursday, October 13, 2022







Key Takeaways

22 of Canadas Coziest Cottages for 2022 to inspire fall wanderlust from coast-to-coast.

From the forests in Richmond and the mountains in Jasper, to the urban adventures in Toronto and the coastal lore in Charlottetown, Canadas unique landscapes are showcased in the top 10 trending cities and towns.

Inspiring wanderlust are the Lake, Cabins, Skiing, National park and countryside Airbnb Categories  with the typical listing in the top five categories earning approximately $3,000 in less than two months.

Autumn has officially arrived, and with it comes fantastic foliage, shorter days and longer nights that signal the start of Canadas fall season. Whether youre a Canadian looking for an escape in your own backyard, or a world traveller wanting to take in maple trees, mountains and sightseeing in the Great White North, fall is a spectacular time to get cozy in Canada  and an even better time for Canadians to host on Airbnb.





No Canadian adventure is complete without a trip to a cottage. Its time to bust out your favourite flannel, sip on coffee and cocoa, and embrace all things comforting. To inspire your own autumn adventure, here are some of Canadas Coziest Cottages found from coast-to-coast.¹

Trending Canadian Cities for Fall



Its no surprise that Canadas diverse landscape is inspiring travellers before the snow and arctic cold arrives. At the same time, more and more Canadians are also turning to hosting on Airbnb  opening up their homes to travellers near and far. Canada saw a nearly 100 percent increase in new Hosts in Q2 of 2022 compared to the same time last year.





From the majestic mountains in Alberta and the unforgettable forests in BC, to big city adventures in Toronto, Calgary and Quebec City, and coastal lore in PEI and New Brunswick, were revealing the top 10 trending cities across Canada, based on most nights booked this fall.²

Richmond, BC

Toronto, ON

Burnaby, BC

Guelph, ON

Lions Bay, BC

Québec City, QC

Charlottetown, PEI

Calgary, AB

Kamloops, BC

Jasper, AB

Saint John, NB





The Most Wishlisted Categories in Canada

In May, Airbnb introduced a new way to search designed around Airbnb Categories, making it easy to discover millions of unique homes  and a perfect way to inspire your next fall Canadian getaway.





Since launching, travellers have been struck by Canadian wanderlust, eyeing outdoors stays that take advantage of Canadas unique landscapes. Lakefront and Cabins are the top two most wishlisted Categories, followed by Countryside, Skiing and National parks rounding out the top five.³





And its not just Airbnb guests that are benefiting from the newly-introduced Categories. Airbnb Hosts across the country are earning additional income by adding their homes to a Category and inspiring travellers around the globe. Canadian Hosts in each of the top five Categories typically earned approximately $3,000 on the platform from the nearly 50,000 nights booked across all five categories in less than two months.⁴





To learn more about hosting, go to airbnb.com/host and get started.

Based on year-over-year percentage increase in nights booked in Fall (Sept 22 to Dec 20) from January 1 to June 30, 2022 and the same period in 2021. Top Wishlisted categories between May 11 and June 20, 2022. Median Host earnings in Canada for Lakefront, Cabins, Countryside, Skiing, and National park based on nights booked between May 11 and June 20, 2022.





