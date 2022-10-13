Shri Devusinh Chauhan releases Commemorative Postage Stamp on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of PIN Code





The Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan has released Commemorative Postage Stamp on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of PIN Code, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today. He also launched the e-Passbook which is a feature for the account holders of POSB schemes. It will provide following services through an online webpage –





Balance enquiry – will be launched for all the schemes Mini statement – will be launched for SB, PPF and SSA to start with Full statement – will not be available on launch. The same will be introduced later









The link for the webpage will be available on India Post website i.e. www.indiapost.gov.in and IPPB website www.ippbonline.com. The same will also be available through the PostInfo app of the department in the coming days.





Benefits of the same will be –





No need to visit the Post Office to print the Passbook to know the balance or transactions saving a lot of manual work. The same can be accessed any time during the day and even on holidays. No need to have separate Internet Banking credentials or the Mobile Banking app. Simple and user-friendly webpage providing an enhanced customer experience. Free of cost. The statement can be downloaded for reference.









‘PLI Mobile Training App’ was also launched by the Minister which will not only provide online training but also facilitate conducting of online licentiate examination. This App contains training material in audio/visual mode and also a book which is a handy compilation of training material.





Shri Devusinh Chauhan also virtually inaugurated newly constructed Post Office buildings of Vav & Sami Sub Post Office, Parcel Packaging Unit, Navrangpura Head Post. The packaging facility will be available at very reasonable rates to the customers coming to Navrangpura Head Post Office to book parcels.





***





RKJ/BK









(Release ID: 1867288)

Visitor Counter : 451

























