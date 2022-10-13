Lysulin CEO: Healthy Blood Sugar Levels Help Keep the Musculoskeletal System in Good Shape

Bone and Joint Action Week brings attention to musculoskeletal disorders.

“More than half of the American population over 18 suffers from bone and joint health issues, such as arthritis, back pain, trauma, and osteoporosis,” said John Burd, CEO of Lysulin, Inc., a health and wellness company in San Diego. “Although we don’t have 100 percent control over our health, we can work to live healthier lives.

“Many people probably don’t realize that unhealthy blood sugar levels can damage any joint in the body,” Burd added. “There are many risk factors that can cause unhealthy blood glucose levels, but you can help control it by watching your diet, exercising, and taking prescription medications from your doctor.”

More consumers, however, are also seeking out alternative remedies, such as Lysulin, a dietary supplement that provides blood sugar support.

“We developed Lysulin to help millions of people who have trouble controlling their blood sugar levels,” said Burd, a Ph.D. biochemist. “Lysulin helps maintain healthy blood glucose levels, A1C’s three-month blood sugar averages, and proper insulin function.”

Lysulin products include:

Lysulin Capsules

Lysulin Chewable tablets

Lysulin Powder

Lysulin Liquid

Lysulin Shake in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors

“People often do not realize the damage that high blood sugar levels can do to their health,” Burd said. “Not only can your joints be damaged, but unhealthy blood glucose levels can damage your eyes, heart, and the nerves in your limbs.”

Lysulin, a patented vegan formula, contains three major ingredients that published clinical research shows help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

“We used Lysine, Zinc, and Vitamin C in the correct dosage to maximize the effect of Lysulin,” he added. “Clinical studies suggest Lysine and Vitamin C help maintain healthy blood sugar levels while Zinc offers nutritional support for people with poor insulin function.”

Burd said Bone and Joint Action Week, which runs from Oct. 12-20, brings attention to the negative effect blood sugar levels can have on the musculoskeletal system.

“If you already have joint problems or you are just beginning to have any joint or bone pain, now is the time to visit your doctor or specialist,” said Burd, who is also the founder of Dexcom, the worldwide leader in Continuous Glucose Monitoring systems. “Make sure you consider all your medical options.”

To reach consumers, Lysulin plans to add more retail outlets.

To purchase Lysulin products, visit Lysulin.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor.

About Lysulin, Inc.

Lysulin was founded by Dr. John Burd, a renowned scientist and the founder and former CEO of Dexcom, Inc., the leader in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. His current research is focused on the toxic sugar coating that happens when excess glucose binds to and changes proteins in our bloodstream, a process called “protein glycation.”