Adventure Awaits for Indoor Adventure Parks Following the IATP’s 10th Annual Conference &

By: International Adventure & Trampoline Park Assoc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Oct. 11, 2022 – PRLog — The International Adventure & Trampoline Parks Association (IATP) held their 10th Annual Conference & Trade Show at the Music City Sheraton in Nashville, TN – September 20-22nd welcoming over 350 adventure park owners, operators and suppliers.

Highlights of the event include a brand-new look for the IATP. The indoor trampoline park industry has evolved so much, that the majority of modern trampoline parks are now inclusive of many additional attractions such as climbing walls, inflatables and ninja courses. In an effort to meet the needs of the membership the association will welcome new sectors into the group. “We are delighted our industry has rebounded so strongly from the events of the past couple of years. The principal foundations of our industry are fun, confidence building, time with friends and proud moments for parents, all in an optimally safe environment. Guests, kids and parents together, in our parks, deliver more smiles per hour than most businesses.“, offered Steven L. Yeffa, Chairman of the IATP and CEO of Flight Adventure Parks.

Additionally, the group will launch online training and education geared towards Park Managers responsible for inspecting and maintaining trampoline courts. Having a solid understanding of ASTM F-2970 is essential for all parks core operations and training.

Two new board members were elected at this year’s event. All will work to move the industry forward globally. Joining the board are Grady Hinchman, Managing Partner – Altitude Trampoline Parks Florida, and Bron Launsby CEO– Innovative Heights representing Sky Zone franchises and Slick City in 7 states.

The IATP will also welcome a change in leadership in the new year. Bethany Evans who has served as the group’s Executive Vice President since 2015 and has been a part of the association since 2012 will be stepping down at the end of the year. Evans stated, “It has been an honor to play such an integral role in the ever-evolving indoor adventure park space. The accomplishments we have achieved in the last 10 years are not comparable to the future growth and expansion the IATP will experience under the direction of family entertainment center veteran Tracy Sarris-Braddock.”

The group honored industry leaders during the event with an awards dinner featuring an out of the world keynote address by Robert “Hoot” Gibson. Gibson, who flew five space missions for NASA, and who has also flown over 160 different types of aircrafts over the span of 60 years delivered an inspiring message to attendees, applauding their tremendous efforts for creating experiences in which kids of all ages around the world can take part.

The evening consisted of recognizing industry leaders with awards were presented in the following categories:

IATP Person of the Year: Wayne Pierce, Adventure Lawyer – The Pierce Law Firm

Awarded to an individual who has made tremendous contributions to the indoor adventure park industry

IATP Leadership Award: Ed Reed, President – Adventure Park Contractors

Awarded to the adventure park or individual who best embodies the spirit and mission of the IATP

IATP Community Service Award: Adventure Air Sports, Rock Hill, SC

Awarded to an adventure park who demonstrated exceptional work with a charity or community partner

IATP Exhibitor of the Year: Wristband Resources

Awarded to the exhibitor receiving most attendee votes during the event

The International Adventure & Trampoline Parks (IATP) is a 501(c)(6) industry trade association whose purpose is to promote optimally safe operations, facilitate commercial success and stimulate growth of the indoor adventure park industry. The IATP will hold their next event in May 2023 at the Manchester Conference Centre, Manchester, UK. Details regarding the 11th Annual Conference & Trade Show will be announced soon. For information about the association, please visit http://www.indooradventureparks.org or email Tracy Sarris-Braddock tracy@indooradventureparks.org