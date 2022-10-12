RAS Infotech chooses Black Kite Risk Intelligence Platform for its Middle East customers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Oct 11, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – RAS InfoTech, the world-class information security products distributor, announces a brand-new distribution partnership with Black Kite, the Boston-based leading third-party risk intelligence platform. RAS Infotech will deliver the Black Kite solution to hundreds of its clients and prospects throughout the Middle East and Africa. “RAS InfoTech is thrilled to partner with Black Kite to bring this leading third-party risk intelligence platform and to give our customers an even more seamless cybersecurity management experience. This platform allows cybersecurity professionals to measure and get a complete picture of third-party cyber risk like never before. Our regional partners and Black Kite’s cyber risk intelligence will allow our customers to understand cyber risk and its financial impact and make decisions based on that data like never before.” says Akram Khazi, CEO of RAS InfoTech. Black Kite, the leader in third-party cyber risk intelligence, provides the only standards-based cyber risk assessments that analyze an organization’s supply chain’s cybersecurity posture from three critical dimensions: technical, financial, and compliance. With Black Kite’s third-party cyber risk platform, the work is already done. Know which vendors pose the highest risk to your organization on a continuous and automated basis. “Black Kite’s strategic distribution partners have become a critical path to rapid growth, and we are very excited to partner with RAS,” says John Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Sales at Black Kite. “We’re pleased to work with RAS to expand our industry-leading technology further into the Middle East and Africa.”

RAS Infotech Limited, Dubai was established in the year 2000 with its office in Dubai Internet City and with the sole objective of providing complete Network Security and Network Management Solutions in the Middle East and Africa. Our mission is to deliver world-class information security management products to our customers, which will provide secure access to the internet and enhance the efficiency of business processes. RAS has in over 20 years of its existence accumulated more than 1000 satisfied clients. It is to the credit of its sales and support teams and consulting professionals that the clients renew their faith in RAS year after year.

About Black Kite One in four organizations suffered from a cyber-attack in the last year, resulting in the production, reputation, and financial losses. The real problem is adversaries attack companies via third parties, island-hopping their way into target organizations. At Black Kite, we’re redefining vendor risk management with the world’s first global third-party cyber risk intelligence platform, built from a hacker’s perspective.

