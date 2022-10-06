GatorGuard Concrete Coatings is Coming to St. Louis

GatorGuard Concrete Coatings, the midwest’s largest provider of premier epoxy coatings for discerning customers, is expanding its rapidly growing operation to St. Louis, MO in October. GatorGuard was started as a side project after a less than desirable coating experience at a personal home. Vowing to “do it better,” coupled with years of successful and top quality home improvement experience in the gutter business, John Chambers, President, decided enough was enough and customers deserved more. GatorGuard prides itself on curing the largest problem in the concrete coatings industry, hydrostatic pressure. This is caused by moisture in the earth pressing up through the concrete, thereby pushing off any coating or paint, creating unsightly areas that quickly flake or tear off. “We all work incredibly hard for our money, and we want our investments to be secure,” says John.

GatorGuard uses the best materials available provided by Eco-Corflex for residential and small commercial coatings that truly stand up to the abuse, year after year. GatorGuard always offers free in-home estimates with no pressure or obligation to buy. Our goal is to educate the customer for a smarter decision and sound investment.