Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 263 development projects worth Rs.1960 crore in Jammu, which will give more impetus to the social and economic development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir





Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 263 development projects worth Rs.1960 crore in Jammu today. These include the inauguration of 82 projects of around Rs 500 crore and foundation stone laying of 181 projects of around Rs 1460 crore. Several dignitaries including the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Shri Jitendra Singh and the Union Home Secretary were present on the occasion.



















Speaking on the occasion, Shri Amit Shah said that the country can never forget the contributions of Shri Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Shri Premnath Dogra because if it were not for the two of them, Jammu &Kashmirwould never have had a permanent association with India. He said that Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the first person to sacrifice his life for abolishingthe Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the strong movement led by Shri Premnath Dogra on the issue had shaken the government in the region. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken forward the movement led by these two great personalities to its logical end.



The Union Home Minister said that due to the rule of three families, Jammu and Kashmir had been left far behind other states in terms of development, but after 2014, Prime Minister Modi has ensured that Jammu and Kashmir is developed and move together with other states of the country. He said that in Jammu and Kashmir, 42 thousand people died of terrorism and nobody flinched an eye in Delhi. Shri Shah said that now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrorism is under control of the security forces. He said that because of the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi, nobody goes on strike in Jammu and Kashmir anymore. He said that earlier, even the annual budget was not worth crores of rupees but now development works worth crores of rupees are completed in a month and this difference has been enabled by the establishment of peace in Jammu and Kashmir.









Shri Amit Shah said that today people in Jammu and Kashmir have 24 hours power supply in their homes and this is a big change. He said that democracy becomes strong only when the people welcome the change. He said that there is a need to recognize the three families who worked to promote terrorism, backwardness and the politics of separatism instead of development in Jammu and Kashmir.





The Union Home Minister said that 14 projects of Urban Development Department costing Rs 31 crore, construction of 48 roads costing Rs 402 crore, Jal Jeevan Mission costing Rs 168 crore and 41 schemes worth Rs 1112 crore have been launched to connect every village of Jammu with road. He said that about 77 lakh cards under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have been issued. Under the Saubhagya scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Mod hasi worked to provide electricity to 8 lakh 57 thousand such houses where electricity was not available even after 75 years of independence. He said that this journey of development is an answer to those who used to ask what has happened after the abrogation of Article 370. He said that it is a great achievement to have one thousand PACS in Jammu and Kashmir because it is beneficial for farmers. He said that those who want development have faith in the developmental journey, while those who are involved in corruption have nothing to do with development.













Shri Amit Shah said that for the first time, it is Prime Minister Modi, who has worked to recognize Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu and Hindi as official languages ​ because if the language of governance is local then the administration becomes more accountable. He said that now Jammu and Kashmirdoes not witness the incidents of stone pelting as the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving ahead on the path of development. Shri Shah said that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, and it is because of this that the supporters of terrorism sitting in the administration have been identified and action has been taken against them. He said that there has been a reduction of about 54 percent in terrorist incidents, 84 percent in the casualties of security forces and about 22 percent in the number of people going to the terrorist organisations. Shri Shah said that by giving the youth computers and jobs instead of stones and guns, Prime Minister Modi has shown them the way towards a bright future. Narendra Modi’s government has worked to provide rights to the underprivileged, amended the domicile law, rehabilitated migrants and refugees and has provided assistance of up to Rs.5 lakhs to 53000 families.





The Union Home Minister said that under the Prime Minister’s Development Package, about 63 projects have been initiated in Jammu at a cost of Rs.80,000 crore. The work of Kiru Project in Hydro Power Electricity at a cost of Rs 4,287 crore is under progress. Work on the Kar scheme worth Rs 4,633 crore , Rs 2,793 crore for Shahpur Kundi and the Rs 11,908 crore Poonch power project will start soon. He said that no one can match the development work initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Minister said that we do not make empty promises, but want to end corruption and terrorism and ensure that Jammu and Kashmir reach top position in the race for development in the country. Shri Amit Shah requested that people should check the work of the government.









NW/RK/AY/AK/RR/AS









(Release ID: 1865228)

Visitor Counter : 408





















