Hong Kong – Appointment of CEO of Treasury Markets Association

The Treasury Markets Association (TMA) announced today (October 5) that Mr Chordio Chan has been appointed to succeed Mr Jack Cheung as the Chief Executive Officer of the TMA with effect from October 6, 2022, upon Mr Cheung’s retirement (Note).





Mr Chan has many years of experience in the treasury markets. He retired from Bank of China (Hong Kong) early this year, after serving the bank for more than 13 years. His last position at the bank was General Manager and Head of Investment Management. Prior to that, Mr Chan worked for about 24 years at Citibank (Hong Kong), taken up various positions at the bank including Head of Capital and Money Market and Head of Risk Treasury.





Mr Chan has actively participated in public and industry bodies. He had served as an Executive Board Member and the Market Practices Committee Chair of the TMA. Mr Chan also used to be a member of Financial and Treasury Services Committee at the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and a member of Products Advisory Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). He is an existing Deputy Chairman of the Leveraged Foreign Exchange Trading Arbitration Panel of the SFC.





Deputy Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Chair of the Executive Board of the TMA Mr Edmond Lau, said, “I believe Mr Chan’s extensive experience and passion for the industry will benefit the Association. I also look forward to working with Mr Chan to further develop the treasury markets in Hong Kong and promote Hong Kong’s status as an international financial centre.”





Commenting on Mr Cheung’s retirement, Mr Lau said, “I would like to thank Jack for his dedicated service and contributions to the TMA’s work in the past 11 years. The members of the TMA Executive Board, the TMA’s staff and I wish him a very happy retirement life.”





The biography of Mr Chan is at Annex.





Note: Mr Cheung, who retires upon the end of his contract on October 5, 2022, will act as the TMA’s Senior Advisor for 1 year.