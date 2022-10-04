The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on ERISA Class Action Developments: Unravel the Mysteries of Retirement Plan Mismanagement



Event Synopsis



The recent months have seen the significant increase in the number of Employee Retirement Income Security Act, as amended (ERISA), class action filings concerning the alleged mismanagement of 401(k), 403(b and Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). As court rulings continue to emerge and reshape the regulatory landscape, it is imperative for plan sponsors and fiduciaries to revisit their existing ERISA plans to ensure compliance. Likewise, they should stay updated with any developments in this field of law to avoid potential liability risks.





Join a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished experts organized by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion of the retirement plan mismanagement issues that could result in ERISA class action. Speakers, among other things, will also offer critical strategies in facing the current tidal wave of fees and litigation.





Key topics include:



 New pleading standards for defined contribution excessive fee cases in the wake of Hughes v. Northwestern



 Challenges to Standing in Defined Contribution plan cases



 How the Fiduciary Exception Complicates Retirement Plan Mismanagement Cases



 How Government Privileges Apply in Retirement Plan Mismanagement Cases involving the US. Department of Labor



 The Use of Arbitration Clauses to Defeat Class Action Claims in Defined Contribution Plan Litigation. There are multiple cases pending  Second Circuit, Tenth Circuit, District of Arizona, etc., likely leading to the Ninth Circuit.



 The Use of Venue Clauses to Limit Class Action Claims in Defined Contribution Plan Litigation.





Speakers/Faculty Panel



Jonathan Sulds



Shareholder



Greenberg Traurig, LLP





David R. Johanson



Senior Partner



Hawkins Parnell & Young, LLP





For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/erisa-class-action-developments-cle-2022/





About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###