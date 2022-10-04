Jonathan Sulds, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s ERISA Class Action Developments LIVE Webcast



Jons record of consistently achieving client objectives in his labor and employment practice has earned him a spot in Lawdragons Hall of Fame, designation as a Benchmark Litigation Labor & Employment Star, and repeated listings in Chambers, Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and The Legal 500. In the ERISA litigation field, his notable victories include Martone v. Robb, 902 F.3d 519 (5th Cir. 2018) Skelly v. Ins. Serv. Office, 599 Fed 409 (BNA) 2939 (2d Cir. 2015), Montesano v. Xerox, etc., 265 F.3d. 86 (2d Cir. 2001), and Davenport v. Harry N. Abrams, 249 F.3d 130(2d Cir. 2001). A cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School, Jon is a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig LLP; from 2010-2018, Jon co-chaired the firms Global Labor and Employment Practice which was twice named a Law360 Group of the year during his tenure. Jon currently co-chairs the firms ERISA litigation practice. The New York Law Journal recently published his take on the Hughes v. Northwestern Supreme Court decision, Charting a Northwestern Passage. (New York Law Journal, March 11, 2022).





Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100.





The recent months have seen the significant increase in the number of Employee Retirement Income Security Act, as amended (ERISA), class action filings concerning the alleged mismanagement of 401(k), 403(b and Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). As court rulings continue to emerge and reshape the regulatory landscape, it is imperative for plan sponsors and fiduciaries to revisit their existing ERISA plans to ensure compliance. Likewise, they should stay updated with any developments in this field of law to avoid potential liability risks.





Join a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished experts organized by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion of the retirement plan mismanagement issues that could result in ERISA class action. Speakers, among other things, will also offer critical strategies in facing the current tidal wave of fees and litigation.





 New pleading standards for defined contribution excessive fee cases in the wake of Hughes v. Northwestern



 Challenges to Standing in Defined Contribution plan cases



 How the Fiduciary Exception Complicates Retirement Plan Mismanagement Cases



 How Government Privileges Apply in Retirement Plan Mismanagement Cases involving the US. Department of Labor



 The Use of Arbitration Clauses to Defeat Class Action Claims in Defined Contribution Plan Litigation. There are multiple cases pending  Second Circuit, Tenth Circuit, District of Arizona, etc., likely leading to the Ninth Circuit.



 The Use of Venue Clauses to Limit Class Action Claims in Defined Contribution Plan Litigation.





Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

