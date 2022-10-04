Doherty-owned Chevys Fresh Mex Restaurants to Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month the Week of October 2

Doherty-owned Chevys Fresh Mex restaurants in Clifton and Linden, NJ are commemorating National Hispanic Heritage Month with week-long celebrations that will include live music, mariachi bands, art shows featuring works from local artists, tequila tastings, and a special donation drive to send supplies to Puerto Rico which was recently devastated by Hurricane Fiona.

An 18 wheeler truck will be parked outside Chevys Linden on Wednesday, October 5th and then Chevys Clifton on Friday, October 7th to accept donations to help our friends and family in hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico. Guests are asked to bring the following items to donate to the relief effort:

bottled water

non-perishable dry food

rice

coffee

cleaning supplies

batteries

solar lamps

toiletries

“We’ve partnered with two terrific local charitable organizations, PRAE (Puerto Rican Alliance of Elizabeth, NJ) and the Agencia de Servicios Sociales Pentecostales (ASSPEN) to help organize this relief effort,” said Kurt Pahlitzsch, VP of Operations at Doherty Enterprises. “We want to encourage our guests to bring a few items to place in the truck and then stay to enjoy all the music and activities as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage.”

Activities will include Kids Eat Free Nights, Live Music, Tequila Tastings, and Art Shows (check with each location for times and dates).

Of special interest is Chevys new Tequila menu that features three different Cristalinos, aged tequilas that have been charcoal filtered – which is an increasingly popular finishing touch before bottling. Other notable additions are an organic tequila from the award-winning Tres Agave brand; Komos, Tasting Magazine’s highest-rated tequila portfolio ever- including their first and only 100-point score, and 21 Seeds a handcrafted fruit/vegetable infused family of tequila produced by a women-owned tequila distillery in Mexico.

For more information about the National Hispanic Month Celebration, visit: https://www.chevys.com/location/clifton/ or https://www.chevys.com/location/linden

About Chevys Fresh Mex

Chevys Fresh Mex is an American chain of Mexican-style casual dining restaurants located in the United States. The chain was founded in 1986 by Warren Simmons in Alameda, California. The chain’s headquarters are currently located in Cypress, California.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 130 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including five restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 8 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey. Doherty Enterprises is ranked 11th in Top 200 Franchisees in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 73rd largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, and 34th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 3,100 people and donated over $4.1 million directly back to those in need. (www.DohertyInc.com).