Cardinal Crown Limited further expands its Technology Research



Cardinal Crown Limiteds Chief Technology Officer commented on the new appointment saying “Sebastiens appointment marks our commitment to maintaining an industry-leading team of equity research analysts to provide insightful analysis to institutional and hedge fund clients into deploying capital into Tech start-ups.





Cardinal Crown Limiteds Chief Technology Officer also added I am confident that the deep experience that Sebastien brings to our team will further enhance our opportunities within the Tech sector that we can provide to our global client base here at Cardinal Crown Limited.





Sebastien Blanc joins Cardinal Crown Limited with more than eight years of tech research experience. Most recently he was Head of Research and Communications at BNP Paribas in Paris before transferring to Hong Kong.





