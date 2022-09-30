Shri Anurag Thakur exhorts to conduct Cleanliness Campaign





Shri Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Sports & Youth Affairs reviewed the functioning of Doordarshan, All India Radio, Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communication today in Ahmedabad. During the meeting Shri Thakur asked all the media units to conduct a special cleanliness campaign from 2 October for a fortnight with a special emphasis on non-serviceable items. He also emphasised the need to weed out old paper material as well as e-waste.





The Minister reviewed the ongoing programmes of both DD and AIR and exhorted the staff to produce fresh content catering to common people. He also asked the employees to make programmes that can inform the people about various welfare schemes of the government.





The meeting was attended by Shri Prakash Magdum, ADG, PIB & CBC, Shri Satyajit Das, DDG, DD, Shri NL Chauhan, DDG, AIR, Shri Dharmendra Tiwari, Director (News) DD, Shri Naval Parmar, Head of Regional News Unit, AIR, Shri Yogesh Pandya, Deputy Director, PIB & CBC and Shri Utsav Parmar, Deputy Director (News), DD along with section heads and other employees of these organisations.





Saurabh Singh









(Release ID: 1863509)

