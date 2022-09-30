Cache Toffee Collection Announces Limited Edition “Boo!” to Cancer Box

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Cache Toffee Collection is releasing a limited edition “Boo!” to Cancer box. The box is filled with one pound of Cache Toffee’s seasonal favorite, Boo, a dark and creamy milk chocolate toffee with a sweetness that compliments salty pretzel, peanut, and popcorn pieces.

This October only, Cache Toffee will donate a portion of the proceeds to cancer research for every special edition box sold. They chose to donate to Salt Lake City’s own Huntsman Cancer Foundation because of their legacy and phenomenal work.

“I have many friends that have battled breast cancer, and I just want to do this to honor them for their courage and bravery,” said CEO and Founder Lori Darr. “Huntsman Cancer Institute is a highly respected local hospital, and so when you think of breast cancer care and treatment, you think of Huntsman.”

If you haven’t tried their delectable Boo toffee, now is the perfect time to enjoy a delicious sweet and salty treat — and contribute to vital cancer research while you’re doing it. Cache Toffee is excited to get their customers in the festive holiday spirit and to make an impact on a great cause. To find out more about Huntsman Cancer Institute, visit their website.

About Cache Toffee



Cache Toffee Collection is committed to creating small-batch handcrafted toffees in unique flavor combinations for year-round enjoyment. We use an array of excellent ingredients, like artisan bean to bar chocolate, and source locally whenever possible. Our toffee is made fresh and has no preservatives or high fructose corn syrup. Lori Darr, CEO and Founder, started her toffee journey in her Park City, Utah kitchen building on her mother’s beloved recipe by experimenting with flavor and texture combinations, many of them inspired by the seasons. She loves bringing you purely irresistible toffee-like you’ve never tasted before.

About Elle Marketing and Events

Elle Marketing and Events is a full-service boutique marketing, branding, and event company. Our team of experts tells the story behind your business through powerful copywriting, beautiful images, strong branding, creative design, social media, videography, photography, and strategic events