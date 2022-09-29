Rush Hour Live Escape Games offers corporate events a new twist on team-building activities

Escape room games have quickly become a popular form of entertainment, allowing teams to work together to solve puzzles and clues to “escape” from a locked room. Now, with Rush Hour’s TEEM building program, companies can enjoy the benefits of escape room events while fostering teamwork and cooperation among employees. Through this exciting program, participants will have the chance to work together to achieve a common goal–escaping from the room.

Rush Hour Live Escape Rooms is one of the best escape rooms in Fredericksburg, VA. So, what makes Rush Hour Live Escape Games in Fredericksburg so popular? Their escape room games offer a new way of experiencing and interacting with storytelling. Their expert-designed escape rooms combine the best of Hollywood blockbuster adventures, with you and your team as the lead characters.

Their escape rooms activities emphasize team building strengths rather than gaps or faults in teamwork. They build positive core abilities through appreciative inquiry and active listening approaches before, during, and after the escape room games for a team-building experience. They understand companies’ schedules and conduct team-building exercises for business gatherings on weekdays during the day for easier organization. The TEEM building program is not only a fun and unique experience for employees, but it is also an excellent way to improve communication and teamwork skills.

Suppose you or your company would like a fun, new, and unique way to increase interaction and communication between co-workers while forming stronger interpersonal work relationships. In that case, a team building escape room from Rush Hour Live Escape is the perfect choice for your next workplace outing. Contact one of the Rush Hour team members today for more details on how to go about booking one or more of their escape rooms for your next corporate outing. We assure you they will help you arrange any event—large or small.

Contact name: Paul Wood

Email: info@rushhourliveescapes.com