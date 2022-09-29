Here’s Your Perfect ‘Go To’ Beverage For The Holidays: Watermelon Moscato From Myx Fusions

Introducing Myx Fusions Watermelon Moscato – a light, refreshing and real-fruit infused Italian Moscato that’s perfect for holiday entertaining.

Whether you are hosting a few or a crowd, these single serve and full bottle sparkling wines are packed with refreshing flavor, fewer calories, and less guilt. Great for gift-giving too.

This clean and crisp infusion offers a perfectly balanced blend of premium Moscato wine with natural juices from fresh, ripe watermelons. Bursting with flavor, this refreshing Moscato tastes like summer in a glass.

MYX Watermelon Moscato wine is everything you want in a light-bodied, thirst-quenching summer beverage. It’s smooth, slightly effervescent, and easy to drink. The signature fruit-forward notes of Moscato shine through, while the delightful watermelon flavor provides a crisp, clean finish.

MYX Fusions continues to build on its reputation for revolutionizing the wine industry, with lower-calorie and low alcohol wines. The new, summer-inspired Watermelon Moscato join the line of peach, mango and coconut infused wines from the trendy MYX Fusions Beverage company.

MYX Watermelon Moscato is very versatile, with a sweetness and lower alcohol level that pairs well with most foods. Serve it with fish, chicken, seafood, duck, and vegetables. It’s also a wonderful companion for your favorite ice cream, cookies, and cakes. Keep it on ice at your outdoor barbecue or beach party for easy summer refreshment.

Find MYX Fusions Watermelon Moscato at wine retailers, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It comes in 4-packs of 187ml single-serve bottles (MSRP $9.99 to $10.99) and 750ML bottles (distributed by Royal Wine Corp; MSRP of $8.99-$9.99).

5.5% alcohol by volume

Sold in 187ml 4-packs and 750ml bottles

Crafted from Gordo Australian Moscato Grapes

Gluten-free, OU Kosher certified

About MYX Beverage LLC

Refreshing and bursting with big, bold flavors, MYX Fusions offers a full range of fruit-infused Moscato wines (Peach, Mango, Coconut, and Watermelon), Sangrias (Classic and Tropical), Concord Wine, and Light Wine (Rose and Chardonnay). All wines are created from top-quality imported wines from Australia, Spain, Italy, and Argentina. Get in the Myx and follow MYX everywhere at @MYXFusions.

Formed in 2013, MYX Beverage LLC is the parent company for MYX Fusions beverages. The company is comprised of strategic partners committed to taking the growing wine industry by storm.



MYX Fusion Beverages https://myxfusions.com/our-story/, created by Nicki Minaj, is a leading company offering bubbly Moscatos and Sangrias in an assortment flavors and sizes, and now lower calorie, light Chardonnay & Rose wine versions.



Get in the Myx and follow MYX everywhere at @MYXFusions.