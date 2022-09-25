Indian Handicrafts shines in Made in India – Trade Show Exhibition in Guatemala





The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) in association with Indian mission in the Guatemala (Latin America) is organizing a Made in India – Trade Show Exhibition on Indian arts & crafts and other products of Indian Handicrafts Manufacturers & Exporters from 22 – 24 September, 2022 in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Ten National master craft persons and exporters from all parts of India are displaying the wide range of variety of handcrafted products like home décor, home furnishing, carpets, furniture, lamps, fashion jewellery & accessories, incense, aroma and wellness products.





Shri Rakesh Kumar, Executive Director, EPCH informed that H.E. Mr. Guillermo Castillo, Vice President of Guatemala & acting President and H.E. Ambassador of India to Guatemala, Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohapatra inaugurated the Made in India Trade Show in Guatemala and have extended their full cooperation and support to EPCH for organizing Made in India – Trade Show Exhibition in their Region reflecting the indomitable spirit of the handicraft exporting fraternity to continue furthering the efforts to strengthen the Handicrafts Sector.





Shri Raj Kumar Malhotra, Chairman, EPCH informed that this Made in India – Trade Show Exhibition on Indian arts & crafts will provide a viable business option to the exhibitors and buyers. It is expected that the Made in India – Trade Show Exhibition on Indian arts & crafts in association with Indian Missions will lead to enhance trade and people to people relations in the Latin American region.





His Excellency H.E. Ambassador of India to Guatemala, Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohapatra informed that the Made in India – Trade Show Exhibition is an opportunity to portray diversity of India, which the world is appreciative of. This will also be an opportunity to present to the world India’s abundant skills, competitive edge and adherence to quality compliances to the world.





EPCH being a nodal agency, promoting exports of handicrafts from the Country to various destinations of the world and projecting India’s image abroad as a reliable supplier of high quality handicrafts goods & services. The Handicrafts exports during the year 2021-22 was Rs. 33253.00 Crores (US $ 4459.76 Million) registering a growth of 29.49% in rupee term & 28.90% in dollar terms over previous year. However, exports of Handicrafts to Latin America is Rs. 682 crores (USD 92 million) in year 2021-22.













Mr.Guillermo Castillo, Vice President of Guatemala & acting President and H.E. Ambassador of India to Guatemala Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohapatra along with other dignitaries inaugurating Made in India – Trade Show Exhibition on Indian arts & crafts at Cayala, Guatemala City, Guatemala













Mr.Guillermo Castillo, Vice President of Guatemala & acting President and H.E. Ambassador of India to Guatemala Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohapatra along with participating national awardees and master craft persons during Made in India – Trade Show Exhibition on Indian arts & crafts at Cayala, Guatemala City, Guatemala.









