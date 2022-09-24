Canada – Proposed Registration Decision PRD2022-12, Attenuated Cucumber green mottle mosaic virus strain ON-BM3; Al-Bio10 and Cuc-GUARD

The Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) invites the public to submit written comments on the proposed registration decision for attenuated Cucumber green mottle mosaic virus strain ON-BM3; Al-Bio10 and Cuc-GUARD. Proposed Registration Decision PRD2022-10 is a consultation document that summarizes the science evaluation for attenuated Cucumber green mottle mosaic virus strain ON-BM3; Al-Bio10 and Cuc-GUARD and presents the reasons for the proposed decision. The PMRA will consider any comments received before making a final decision on attenuated Cucumber green mottle mosaic virus strain ON-BM3; Al-Bio10 and Cuc-GUARD.

This consultation is open for comment from 15 September to 30 October 2022 (45 calendar days). Open the “Consultation Summary” to access the document.

If you would like to comment, see the Pest Management Regulatory Agency Publications Section page for contact information. Please be sure to include the title of the consultation document on which you are commenting. Interested parties are encouraged to provide comments by 30 October 2022.

Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this website. Once the decision on attenuated Cucumber green mottle mosaic virus strain ON-BM3; Al-Bio10 and Cuc-GUARD is finalized, the PMRA will post a Registration Decision on the Pesticides and Pest Management Reports and Publications portion of Canada.ca.

If you have any questions, contact the Pest Management Information Service.

