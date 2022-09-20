Marine Brothers and Best Friends Create Roofing Company With Focus on Customers and Employees

The Semper Fi story started years before the company actually formed. After learning he would be a father to twin boys at the age of 16, Vito Schwartz realized he needed to get a job that would support a family, which led him to the world of roofing. After four years and many employers later, Vito decided he needed a change and a mindset adjustment. Joining the Marine Corps seemed like a logical choice.

At that same time, Brad Jungbluth was also going into the Marines, and through fate, the two young men ended up with the same MOS “job.” They then went from Marine brothers to brothers-in-law when they married two sisters.

After fulfilling their enlistments and receiving honorable discharges, Vito decided to return to roofing, working with a few companies before realizing he could do it himself. In September 2003, Semper Fi Roofing was born and Brad joined Vito in the quest to work hard and build high-quality roofs. Together, the two found ways to take care of their customers at any cost, before Brad eventually departed to pursue his passion in law enforcement.

Vito continued Semper Fi’s mission, however, his priority was focused on serving customers, not creating a great working environment. During this time, Vito was lucky enough to bring new employees on board that were key in helping the company grow. Over the next 12 years, Vito and Brad remained best friends even as their careers took different paths.

Eventually, Vito convinced Brad to return to the company in a leadership role, as the production manager. The two decided that the company needed to be reborn so that the focus was not only on the customers but also on the employees. This change kicked off a new level of growth for Semper Fi. It was immediately clear that Brad had a vision of where he wanted the company to go and was willing to do the work needed to make it happen.

After years of seeing Brad put his ideas into action, Vito realized that it was time for Brad to be a partner in the business. In 2022, Brad officially became the company’s GM, making him a managing partner. Today, Vito continues to support the team, while Brad runs the day-to-day operations. Together, these longtime friends and Marine brothers are living their dream of serving customers while creating a thriving, exciting environment for their employees.

About Semper Fi Roofing & Exteriors

Semper Fi Roofing & Exteriors is a family-owned Milwaukee roofing company that provides exterior remodeling services to homeowners throughout Wisconsin. The company specializes in roof repairs and replacements, masonry, siding installations, and window and door replacements. Learn more by visiting SemperFiRoofing.com.