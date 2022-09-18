Ascendant Asset Management sets date for Q3 Financial Review



Ascendant Asset Managements Chairman, Mr. Charles Tan commented on the upcoming Q3 financial conference saying I am looking forward to hosting this conference. This year has been filled with incidents, especially with BitCoin plunging and climbing as well as other Crypto-Currencies also causing a stir, so there will be a lot of talking points.





Early indications this year are looking good too as we look into different asset classes to get the best solutions for our clients. I am looking forward to speaking to our clients and industry professionals from around the world, added Charles Tan, Chairman of Ascendant Asset Management.





Ascendant Asset Managements conference will be webcast on the companys website with all registered clients being sent an email with log in details to access the talk. Clients, who wish to listen to the live call, will be asked to log on to the website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software.





