WhatsAuto Chatbot App Reached 10M+ Users Globally; Helping Small Businesses Set Up Chatbots for Their Businesses

Every day, a large number of businesses send automated messages to their customers. Even individuals send such messages to their friends, colleagues, and family members. While chatbot applications have existed for a while, they were never found to be too convenient or reliable. However, things have improved for the better with the arrival of WhatsAuto Reply. Using this particular app, more than 10 million users are sending automated messages every day.

Talking about the design of WhatsAuto Reply, an official spokesperson says, “It was designed as an application that would help both businesses and individuals to send automated messages and make their work easier. While using chatbot applications, people often worry about their message not being communicated or represented well. While building this app, our priority was to ensure that it helps the users communicate themselves effectively using automated messages. We offer tour users the assurance of clear communication.”

While WhatsAuto Reply is popular all across the world, the countries where it is used the most are India, the United States, Brazil, Spain and Indonesia. WhatsAuto can connect automatically with social messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Instagram, Signal, WhatsApp Business, Twitter, LinkedIn, Viber, and others. The app boasts of a mechanism that instantly replies to incoming messages in an automated manner.

“As an application, WhatsAuto Reply caters to everybody who uses a smart device and maintains personal and professional associations through messaging services. Small and medium-sized businesses like restaurants and educational institutions have benefited greatly by using our app. After installing WhatsAuto Reply on their Android, users can configure their preferred reply messages and custom keywords and activate the auto-reply feature. Once they do this, the app will automatically respond to all of its customers’ inquiries from WhatsApp and other messaging apps,” says the spokesperson.

Putting together a chatbot application and making it usable is a very long and expensive process. That is the reason why many small or medium-sized businesses refrain from installing such applications. WhatsAuto Reply, however, has made it very convenient for businesses of all sizes to reach out to their customers using automated messages. Despite being equipped with advanced features, the app is free to use.

You can find the app in the Play Store at this link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.guibais.whatsauto